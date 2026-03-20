Tobias Harris And Pistons Take On Warriors On March 20

In his last game on March 19, Harris recorded seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 117-95 win over the Wizards. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.5 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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