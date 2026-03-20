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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Take On Warriors On March 20

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 20. Harris' points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 19, Harris recorded seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 117-95 win over the Wizards. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.5 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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