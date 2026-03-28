Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 28

Harris put up 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his last action, a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on March 26. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.4 points per contest.

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