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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 28

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 28. Harris' points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Harris put up 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his last action, a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on March 26. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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