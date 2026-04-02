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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Face Timberwolves On April 2

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, April 2. Harris' points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 127-116 win over the Raptors on March 31, Harris tallied 12 points and six assists. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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