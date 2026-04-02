Tobias Harris And Pistons Face Timberwolves On April 2

In his last appearance, a 127-116 win over the Raptors on March 31, Harris tallied 12 points and six assists. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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