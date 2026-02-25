FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Thunder On Feb. 25

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Harris' points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Harris tallied four points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 114-103 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 23. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107.7 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tobias Harris

