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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Take On Raptors On March 31

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 31. Harris' points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris tallied 18 points, four assists and three blocks in his last action, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28. Harris is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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