Tobias Harris And Pistons Take On Raptors On March 31

Harris tallied 18 points, four assists and three blocks in his last action, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28. Harris is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112 points per game.

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