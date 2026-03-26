Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Pelicans On March 26

Harris totaled 22 points in his last game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.2 points per contest.

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