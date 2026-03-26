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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Pelicans On March 26

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. Harris' points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris totaled 22 points in his last game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tobias Harris

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