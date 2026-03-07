FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Nets On March 7

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, March 7. Harris' points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Harris put up 11 points. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.7 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tobias Harris

