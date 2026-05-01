Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 6
Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Harris' points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Harris totaled 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 116-109 win over the Magic on April 29. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Magic are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.