Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 6

Harris totaled 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 116-109 win over the Magic on April 29. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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