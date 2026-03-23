FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Lakers On March 23

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 23. Harris' points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Harris put up 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 115-101 win over the Warriors. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tobias Harris

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News