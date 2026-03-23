Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Lakers On March 23

In his last game on March 20, Harris put up 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 115-101 win over the Warriors. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

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