Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Lakers On March 23
Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 23. Harris' points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 20, Harris put up 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 115-101 win over the Warriors. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.