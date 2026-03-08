FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tobias Harris And Pistons Take On Heat On March 8

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Miami Heat on Sunday, March 8. Harris' points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, Harris put up 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 107-105 loss to the Nets. Harris is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 20th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

