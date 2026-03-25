Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Hawks On March 25

In his last appearance, a 113-110 win over the Lakers on March 23, Harris tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.4 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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