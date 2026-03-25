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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Hawks On March 25

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 25. Harris' points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 113-110 win over the Lakers on March 23, Harris tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.4 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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