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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 13

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. Harris' points prop was 11.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Harris put up 15 points in a 131-109 win over the 76ers. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.3 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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