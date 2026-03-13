Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 13

Last time out on March 12, Harris put up 15 points in a 131-109 win over the 76ers. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.3 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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