Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against 76ers On March 12

Last time out on March 10, Harris recorded two points in a 138-100 win over the Nets. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.3 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

