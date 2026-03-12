FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against 76ers On March 12

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, March 12. Harris' points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Harris recorded two points in a 138-100 win over the Nets. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.3 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tobias Harris

