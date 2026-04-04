Tobias Harris And Pistons Play 76ers On April 4

In his last game, a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 2, Harris had two points. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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