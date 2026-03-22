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Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Trail Blazers On March 22

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 22. Hardaway's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 20, Hardaway recorded 23 points in a 121-115 win over the Raptors. Hardaway is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Hardaway Jr.

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