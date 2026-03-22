Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Trail Blazers On March 22

Last time out on March 20, Hardaway recorded 23 points in a 121-115 win over the Raptors. Hardaway is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

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