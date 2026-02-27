FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Thunder On Feb. 27

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Feb. 27. Hardaway's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Hardaway tallied 14 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 103-84 win over the Celtics on Feb. 25. Hardaway is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 108.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

