Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Suns On March 24

Hardaway tallied six points in his last game, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22. Hardaway is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111 points per game.

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