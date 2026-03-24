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Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Suns On March 24

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 24. Hardaway's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hardaway tallied six points in his last game, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22. Hardaway is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Hardaway Jr.

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