Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Take On Rockets On March 11

In his last game on March 9, Hardaway put up 28 points in a 129-126 loss to the Thunder. Hardaway is averaging 14.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.7 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.