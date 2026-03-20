FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Raptors On March 20

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 20. Hardaway's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies on March 18, Hardaway tallied 11 points. Hardaway is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Hardaway Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News