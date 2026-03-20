Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Raptors On March 20

In his most recent game, a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies on March 18, Hardaway tallied 11 points. Hardaway is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.