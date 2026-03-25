Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Face Mavericks On March 25

In his last game on March 24, Hardaway put up 18 points in a 125-123 win over the Suns. Hardaway is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are giving up 119 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

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