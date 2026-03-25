Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Face Mavericks On March 25
Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 25. Hardaway's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 24, Hardaway put up 18 points in a 125-123 win over the Suns. Hardaway is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Mavericks are giving up 119 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.