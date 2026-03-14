Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Square Off Against Lakers On March 14

Hardaway had in his last game, a 136-131 win over the Spurs on March 12. Hardaway is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

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