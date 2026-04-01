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Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Jazz On April 1

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 1. Hardaway's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Hardaway posted 16 points and two steals in a 116-93 win over the Warriors. Hardaway is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 125.4 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Hardaway Jr.

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