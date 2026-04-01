Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Jazz On April 1

In his last game on March 29, Hardaway posted 16 points and two steals in a 116-93 win over the Warriors. Hardaway is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 125.4 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

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