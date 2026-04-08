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Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 8

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 8. Hardaway's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 6, Hardaway put up three points in a 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers. Hardaway is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Hardaway Jr.

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