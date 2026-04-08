Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 8

Last time out on April 6, Hardaway put up three points in a 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers. Hardaway is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120 points per contest.

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