FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Face 76ers On March 17

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 17. Hardaway's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 127-125 loss to the Lakers on March 14, Hardaway put up 20 points and two steals. Hardaway is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Hardaway Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News