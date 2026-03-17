Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Face 76ers On March 17

In his most recent game, a 127-125 loss to the Lakers on March 14, Hardaway put up 20 points and two steals. Hardaway is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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