Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Face 76ers On March 17
Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 17. Hardaway's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 127-125 loss to the Lakers on March 14, Hardaway put up 20 points and two steals. Hardaway is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 116 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.