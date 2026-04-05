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Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers

Thomas Bryant

Cleveland Cavaliers • #3 C

Thomas Bryant And Cavaliers Take On Pacers On April 5

Thomas Bryant and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 5. Bryant's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Bryant recorded three points in a 118-111 win over the Warriors. Bryant is averaging 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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