Thomas Bryant And Cavaliers Take On Pacers On April 5

Last time out on April 2, Bryant recorded three points in a 118-111 win over the Warriors. Bryant is averaging 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.8 points per game.

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