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Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers

Thomas Bryant

Cleveland Cavaliers • #3 C

Thomas Bryant And Cavaliers Take On Magic On March 24

Thomas Bryant and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 24. Bryant's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Bryant posted 11 points and eight rebounds in a 111-106 win over the Pelicans. Bryant is averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are allowing 114.5 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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