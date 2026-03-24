Thomas Bryant And Cavaliers Take On Magic On March 24

In his last game on March 21, Bryant posted 11 points and eight rebounds in a 111-106 win over the Pelicans. Bryant is averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are allowing 114.5 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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