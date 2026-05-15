Terrence Shannon And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 6

In his most recent action, a 126-97 loss to the Spurs on May 12, Shannon totaled two points and four assists. Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.