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Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets

Terance Mann

Brooklyn Nets • #14 SF

Terance Mann And Nets Face Wizards On April 5

Terance Mann and the Brooklyn Nets play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 5. Mann's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Mann tallied eight points. Mann is averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 124.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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