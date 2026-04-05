Terance Mann And Nets Face Wizards On April 5

In his most recent game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Mann tallied eight points. Mann is averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 124.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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