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Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets

Terance Mann

Brooklyn Nets • #14 SF

Terance Mann And Nets Square Off Against Warriors On March 25

Terance Mann and the Brooklyn Nets play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 25. Mann's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Mann had five points. Mann is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.9 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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