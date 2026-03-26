Terance Mann And Nets Square Off Against Warriors On March 25

In his last game, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Mann had five points. Mann is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.9 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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