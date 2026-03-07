FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets

Terance Mann

Brooklyn Nets • #14 SF

Terance Mann And Nets Take On Pistons On March 7

Terance Mann and the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, March 7. Mann's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Heat on March 5, Mann had seven points, eight rebounds and five assists. Mann is averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Terance Mann

