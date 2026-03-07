Terance Mann And Nets Take On Pistons On March 7
Terance Mann and the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, March 7. Mann's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Heat on March 5, Mann had seven points, eight rebounds and five assists. Mann is averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.
