Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets

Terance Mann

Brooklyn Nets • #14 SF

Terance Mann And Nets Face Grizzlies On March 9

Terance Mann and the Brooklyn Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 9. Mann's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mann tallied seven points in his most recent action, a 107-105 win over the Pistons on March 7. Mann is averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, giving up 117.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Terance Mann

