Terance Mann And Nets Take On 76ers On March 14

In his last action, a 108-97 loss to the Hawks on March 12, Mann tallied eight points. Mann is averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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