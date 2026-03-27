Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Face Rockets On March 27

In his most recent appearance, a 123-98 loss to the Spurs on March 25, Hendricks totaled two points and eight rebounds. Hendricks is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.