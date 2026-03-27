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Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Hendricks

Memphis Grizzlies • #22 PF

Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Face Rockets On March 27

Taylor Hendricks and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 27. Hendricks' points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-98 loss to the Spurs on March 25, Hendricks totaled two points and eight rebounds. Hendricks is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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