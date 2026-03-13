Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Play Pistons On March 13
Taylor Hendricks and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 13. Hendricks' points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 120-112 loss to the Mavericks on March 12, Hendricks tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Hendricks is averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.