Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Take On Mavericks On March 12

Last time out on March 10, Hendricks posted eight points in a 139-129 loss to the 76ers. Hendricks is averaging 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 117.8 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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