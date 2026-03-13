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Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Hendricks

Memphis Grizzlies • #22 PF

Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Take On Mavericks On March 12

Taylor Hendricks and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, March 12. Hendricks' points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Hendricks posted eight points in a 139-129 loss to the 76ers. Hendricks is averaging 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 117.8 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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