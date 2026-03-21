Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Square Off Against Hornets On March 21
Taylor Hendricks and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 21. Hendricks' points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 20, Hendricks recorded 12 points, two steals and two blocks in a 117-112 loss to the Celtics. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Hornets are conceding 112.2 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.