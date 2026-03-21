Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Square Off Against Hornets On March 21

In his last game on March 20, Hendricks recorded 12 points, two steals and two blocks in a 117-112 loss to the Celtics. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are conceding 112.2 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

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