Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Take On Hawks On March 23

In his last action, a 124-101 loss to the Hornets on March 21, Hendricks tallied 14 points and three steals. Hendricks is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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