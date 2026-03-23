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Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Hendricks

Memphis Grizzlies • #22 PF

Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Take On Hawks On March 23

Taylor Hendricks and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 23. Hendricks' points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 124-101 loss to the Hornets on March 21, Hendricks tallied 14 points and three steals. Hendricks is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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