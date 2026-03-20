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Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Hendricks

Memphis Grizzlies • #22 PF

Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Play Celtics On March 20

Taylor Hendricks and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 20. Hendricks' points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Hendricks put up 13 points, six steals and three blocks in a 125-118 win over the Nuggets. Hendricks is averaging 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.0 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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