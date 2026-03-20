Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Play Celtics On March 20

In his last game on March 18, Hendricks put up 13 points, six steals and three blocks in a 125-118 win over the Nuggets. Hendricks is averaging 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.0 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

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