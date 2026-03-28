Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Square Off Against Bulls On March 28

In his most recent action, a 119-109 loss to the Rockets on March 27, Hendricks totaled five points, seven rebounds and two steals. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.9 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

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