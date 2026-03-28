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Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Hendricks

Memphis Grizzlies • #22 PF

Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Square Off Against Bulls On March 28

Taylor Hendricks and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, March 28. Hendricks' points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 119-109 loss to the Rockets on March 27, Hendricks totaled five points, seven rebounds and two steals. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.9 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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