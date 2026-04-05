Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Take On Bucks On April 5

In his last game on April 3, Hendricks recorded nine points in a 128-96 loss to the Raptors. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.9 points per contest.

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