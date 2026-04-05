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Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Hendricks

Memphis Grizzlies • #22 PF

Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Take On Bucks On April 5

Taylor Hendricks and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, April 5. Hendricks' points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Hendricks recorded nine points in a 128-96 loss to the Raptors. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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