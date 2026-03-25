Taurean Prince And Bucks Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 25

Prince tallied five points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23. Prince is averaging 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 117 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

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