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Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks

Taurean Prince

Milwaukee Bucks • #12 SF

Taurean Prince And Bucks Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 25

Taurean Prince and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 25. Prince's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Prince tallied five points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23. Prince is averaging 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 117 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taurean Prince

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