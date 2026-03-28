Taurean Prince And Bucks Take On Spurs On March 28

In his last game on March 25, Prince put up 13 points and six rebounds in a 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. Prince is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

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