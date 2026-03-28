Taurean Prince And Bucks Take On Spurs On March 28
Taurean Prince and the Milwaukee Bucks play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 28. Prince's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his last game on March 25, Prince put up 13 points and six rebounds in a 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. Prince is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.