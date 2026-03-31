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Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks

Taurean Prince

Milwaukee Bucks • #12 SF

Taurean Prince And Bucks Play Mavericks On March 31

Taurean Prince and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 31. Prince's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 29, Prince put up 18 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 127-113 loss to the Clippers. Prince is averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taurean Prince

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