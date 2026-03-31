Taurean Prince And Bucks Play Mavericks On March 31

Last time out on March 29, Prince put up 18 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 127-113 loss to the Clippers. Prince is averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

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