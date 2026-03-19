Taurean Prince And Bucks Play Jazz On March 19

In his most recent action, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17, Prince had eight points. Prince is averaging 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.2 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

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