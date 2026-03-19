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Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks

Taurean Prince

Milwaukee Bucks • #12 SF

Taurean Prince And Bucks Play Jazz On March 19

Taurean Prince and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, March 19. Prince's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17, Prince had eight points. Prince is averaging 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.2 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taurean Prince

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