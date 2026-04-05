Taurean Prince And Bucks Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 5

Prince totaled 18 points in his last game, a 133-101 loss to the Celtics on April 3. Prince is averaging 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 119.6 points per game.

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