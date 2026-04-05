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Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks

Taurean Prince

Milwaukee Bucks • #12 SF

Taurean Prince And Bucks Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 5

Taurean Prince and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, April 5. Prince's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Prince totaled 18 points in his last game, a 133-101 loss to the Celtics on April 3. Prince is averaging 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 119.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taurean Prince

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