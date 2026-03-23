Taurean Prince And Bucks Take On Clippers On March 23

Prince put up eight points in his last action, a 108-105 win over the Suns on March 21. Prince is averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 113.0 points per game.

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