Taurean Prince And Bucks Take On Clippers On March 23
Taurean Prince and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 23. Prince's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Prince put up eight points in his last action, a 108-105 win over the Suns on March 21. Prince is averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 113.0 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.