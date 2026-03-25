Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Timberwolves On March 25

Eason had four points in his most recent action, a 132-124 loss to the Bulls on March 23. Eason is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per contest.

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