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Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Timberwolves On March 25

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 25. Eason's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Eason had four points in his most recent action, a 132-124 loss to the Bulls on March 23. Eason is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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