FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Spurs On March 8

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, March 8. Eason's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on March 6, Eason totaled five points, two steals and two blocks. Eason is averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.4 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News