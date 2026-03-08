Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Spurs On March 8

In his most recent game, a 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on March 6, Eason totaled five points, two steals and two blocks. Eason is averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.4 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.