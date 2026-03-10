FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Raptors On March 10

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 10. Eason's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 145-120 loss to the Spurs on March 8, Eason put up two points and six rebounds. Eason is averaging 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tari Eason

