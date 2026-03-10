Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Raptors On March 10
Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 10. Eason's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 145-120 loss to the Spurs on March 8, Eason put up two points and six rebounds. Eason is averaging 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per contest.
