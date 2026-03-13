Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Pelicans On March 13

Last time out on March 11, Eason posted eight points and eight rebounds in a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets. Eason is averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120 points per game.

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