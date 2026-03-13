FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Pelicans On March 13

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 13. Eason's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 11, Eason posted eight points and eight rebounds in a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets. Eason is averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News